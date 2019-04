Tau Kappa Eplison (TKE) held their annual TKE’s Sweetheart pageant on Saturday, April 20, in the Mabel Brown Room. Female contestants had the chance to showcase thier talents and compete for the crown of “TKE’s Sweetheart” for the Lambda Sigma Chapter at Keene State. The contestants could fundraise prior to the event with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hosptial.