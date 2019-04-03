Puja Thapa

Business Manager

The student assembly was called to order at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Director of Campus Life and Interim Student Government Advisor Jen Ferrell talked about the presidential inauguration on April 5th. She asked the student leaders to spread the word about the Dance night on Friday at 8 pm. Ferrell said that President Melinda Treadwell is excited for the Dance night. She also told the students about the future events on campus, like Academic Excellence Conference, and Senior Portfolio & Capstone.

Speaker of the Student Assembly Davis Bernstein informed the assembly that there are most likely four more assemblies left. During the meeting, the student leader Selena Stewart asked the assembly if they could replace the paper agendas with something digital in order to reduce the use of paper. Student Body President Sarah Dugas told the assembly that the Spring carnival is on April 25th from 4pm to 8pm.

Puja Thapa can be contacted at pthapa@kscequinox.com