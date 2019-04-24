Puja Thapa

Business Manager

The student assembly was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. Director of Campus Life and Student Government Advisor Jen Ferrell asked the student leaders if they were interested in being ushers during the commencement. Ferrell asked them to sign up if they wanted to help in any way.

Speaker of the Student Assembly Davis Bernstein said that next week, it would be the last assembly of the semester.

Student Body Vice President Sydney Olson said that the petitions for leaders who are running again are due on Friday. She further informed that the petitions are posted online. The in-house election is on Tuesday according to Olson.

Student Body President Sarah Dugas asked the leaders to sign up to help with the Spring Carnival.

In Courtesies, student leader Sara Olson informed the assembly of the Solar Fest on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Puja Thapa can be contacted a pthapa@kscequinox.com