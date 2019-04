On Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17 a blood drive was hosted in the Mountain View Room on campus. Students, faculty and staff visited the Mountain View Room from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to donate blood for the American Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross and future blood drives in the area, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Blood Donor App in the App store.