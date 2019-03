Students met with Keene State College Alumns for advice on their cover letters and resumes. KSC student Lexi Palmer (left) is receiving help from Morgan Lowe (right). The event started at noon and went until 4:30 p.m. in Rhodes Hall. A KSC Career clinic will be held for additional help with career advice and resume building on March 28, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.