The Keene State Owls fell again in men’s lacrosse. The Owls lost 17-9 against Western New England Golden Bears. This is the Owls’ second game and second loss of the season, though neither of these games were in the Little East Conference (LEC).

Keene State started off to a rough start after the Bears scored the first three goals of the game.

KSC junior Anthony Marcella scored the first goal for the Owls by the end of the first quarter. Marcella has scored a total of 47 goals and 20 assists so far in his career.

It was a big night for Junior Dave Wiendenfeld and Bobby Carey as they scored one goal each.

First-year Shane Molloy scored his first goal of the season to make the score 16-7.

The men’s team has won the LEC Championship for the last five consecutive years, but never made it past the first round of NCAAs.

Senior and captain Charlie Molloy said that the coach, “brings a high powered class in every year, and it’s really important for us to keep our focus. Sometimes as the season goes on the guys can get a little relaxed but we are really trying to keep them focused throughout the entire season.”

The Owls were trailing behind the Bears at halftime 9-3 and ultimately ended with a 17-9 loss for Keene.

According to Keene State Athletics, WNE outshot KSC 42-35, with the shots on goal finishing 24-19 in favor of the Golden Bears.

According to Keene State Athletics, Keene State travels to Tufts University in a mid-week non-conference game, as the Owls play the Jumbos on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

