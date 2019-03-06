On Thursday, Feb. 28 the Nursing Program conducted a training simulation in Rhodes Hall. Junior and senior nursing students and nursing faculty role-played hurricane victims, wearing wet, muddy clothing with fake bruises and injuries. This was to simulate an emergency situation in a nursing care facility. Students were able to practice and gain experience for their future careers in the field. The exercise was not disruptive to usual campus traffic and took place in the Rhodes Hall atrium and hallway by the nursing simulation lab.