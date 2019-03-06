Sebastien Mehegan

Administrative Executive Editor

Students looking for a meal after class may have been surprised that the food in the Dining Commons was not where it should be.

Around 2:20 p.m. DC staff noticed that the water was backing up at the stations on the first floor. In response, they began moving food from each of the stations to the balcony floor. Chartwells’ Marketing Manager for Keene State College Caitlin Howell said, “Immediately we called the physical plant… They showed up to assess the issues.”

Howell said the staff responded well to the problem and adapted quickly, bringing most of the food from the various stations upstairs.

Hoot-n-Scoot will be open for their regular business hours, as the problem was isolated to the water mains that led only to the first floor of the DC.

Sebastien Mehegan can be contacted at smehegan@kscequinox.com