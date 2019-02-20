Puja Thapa

Business Manager

The Student Assembly was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. In the new Business Section, Director of Enterprise Information Services Michelle Wood updated the student leaders about the new MyKSC. According to Wood, the new MyKSC is going live on Thursday. It can be accessed through myksc.keene.edu. The new MyKSC is more visually captivating than the existing MyKSC, according to Wood. The vendor Campus Cruiser no longer will be serving Keene State’s MyKSC.

Director of Campus Life and Interim Student Government Advisor Jennifer Ferrell reminded student leaders about the presidential inauguration on April 5. She asked the student leaders to volunteer for the event as well.

Puja Thapa can be contacted at pthapa@kscequinox.com