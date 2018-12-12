Angelique Inchierca

senior staff

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder

A pinch of Nutmeg

Drizzle of butterscotch (or caramel)

1 shot Espresso (or 1 tablespoon Instant Coffee Powder)

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat sugar and butter in a pan, stirring occasionally (Don’t burn the sugar!)

2. With light bubbling, add milk and stir until sugar dissolves and everything is mixed well. Add vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg and bring it to a boil.

3. Simmer for a minute and add the espresso or instant coffee powder and mix well.

4. Add any desired topings (My favorite is whipped cream) and drizzle the butterscotch on top.

enjoy!