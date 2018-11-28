Laura Romaniello

Arts Director

Ingredients:

40 saltine crackers

2 sticks of butter (1 cup)

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 cups chocolate chips semisweet or milk chocolate

1/2 cup holiday sprinkles or 1/2 cup chopped nuts of choice

Directions:

Line a sheet pan with foil and coat with cooking spray or alternatively you can use a nonstick silicone baking mat.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the crackers in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Place the butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan, bring to a boil. Boil for 3 minutes. Be careful not to burn the mixture!

Pour the brown sugar mixture over the crackers and spread with a spatula to coat.

Place the sheet pan in the oven and bake for 3-5 minutes, or until bubbling.

Remove the pan from the oven and immediately scatter the chocolate chips over the top.

Place the pan back in the oven for another 2-3 minutes to melt the chocolate. Spread the chocolate evenly over the top.

Place the sprinkles on top of the chocolate. Let the toffee sit until completely cool, either at room temperature or you can refrigerate.

Cut into pieces and serve.

Laura can be contacted at

lromaniello@kscequinox.com