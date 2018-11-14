The Equinox is holding a photo contest. To be

eligible to enter,

photographs can be:

Nature/Landscapes,

journalistic, Macro,

Portraits, Sports,

architecture or

astrophotography. Any Keene State College

student may enter one (1) photograph of their choice until Monday,

November 26, 2018 at noon. Any student wishing to enter can email their

submission to ainchierca@kscequinox.com for a chance to have their photo published on our newspaper, Facebook, Instagram and our official website: kscequinoxcom.

NOTE: The Equinox cannot publish any photograph with profanity or nudity, or any photograph that promotes any illegal activity.