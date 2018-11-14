Laura Romaniello

Arts Director

These Apple Streusel Bars are soft, moist, full of apples and topped with cinnamon streusel! They’re so good you’ll have a tough time not eating the whole pan! I am a big fan of these bars. The base of the bars is a little more cake-like than brownie-like in that they are less dense. But they’re also not as fluffy as a cake. They are kind of right in the middle. Plus, they have plenty of apples and moisture! They’ll sure be a hit in your family.

Ingredients:

For the Base and Topping:

1 pouch (17.5 oz) Betty Crocker™ sugar cookie mix

½ cup cold butter, cut into pieces

For the filling:

can (21 oz) more fruit apple pie filling (about 2 1/3 cups)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

Heat oven to 375°F. Spray bottom and sides of 9-inch square pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, place cookie mix. Cut in butter, using pastry blender or fork, until mixture is crumbly (do not overmix).

Reserve 1 1/2 cups cookie mixture for topping; set aside. Press remaining mixture in bottom of pan. Bake 10 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix pie filling and cinnamon until well blended. Spread on top of partially baked crust. Sprinkle with reserved 1 1/2 cups cookie mixture.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until light golden brown.

Laura can be contacted at

lromaniello@kscequinox.com