Laura Romaniello

arts director

There’s no doubt, everybody is obsessed with pumpkins and apples during the fall. Whether you lie more on the apple side of the spectrum or the pumpkin side, there is most definitely a dessert for you! I love to make a nice quick bread during this time of the year because they warm you up and make great breakfasts when you’re on the go, which most of us students are. I’m personally a huge fan of banana bread, but for the month of October, I can’t leave out the pumpkin. This week I’m going to give you a simple warm pumpkin chocolate chip bread.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup Sugar

½ cup Vegetable Oil

2 Eggs

2 cups Flour

1 tsp Baking Soda

½ tsp Nutmeg

½ tsp Salt

½ cup Water

1 cup Pumpkin Puree

1 cup Chocolate Chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease loaf pan and set aside.

Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.

Beat together sugar, oil and eggs.

Gradually add dry ingredients to egg mixture, beating well. Periodically add the water and continue beating.

Add pumpkin puree and beat to mix well.

Stir in chocolate chips and mix well.

Pour batter into the prepared pan.

Bake for 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Serve warm and enjoy!

Laura can be contacted at

lromaniello@kscequinox.com