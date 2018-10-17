The “Courageous Conversations-Boys will be boys: When sexual assault happens, whose life is ruined?” event was held on October 9 in the Madison Street Lounge. The discussion was held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. This event is one conversation in a series that allows KSC students to have an open discussion and to allow voices to be heard on complex issues from multiple perspectives. The purpose of the Courageous Conversations series is to foster skills amongst the KSC community and to create safe spaces for regular discussion of important topics. All KSC students and community members are welcomed and even encouraged to come. This event is sponsored by the Courageous Conversations Committee.