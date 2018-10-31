Laura Romaniello

Arts Director

There’s nothing like the feeling we get when we know that Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Who doesn’t love Thanksgiving? The food is undoubtedly the best part about the holiday. Everyone’s homemade foods: Grandma’s apple pie, Auntie’s stuffing, Mom’s mashed potatoes. Today I’m going to be giving you my very own mother’s Sweet Potato Casserole recipe. It’s so delicious you can’t help but go back for seconds … and thirds! It’s so yummy when served warm but just as good when eaten cold! Give this recipe a try, and maybe you’ll be the famous relative on Thanksgiving day.

Ingredients:

5 sweet potatoes

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons milk

For the topping:

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans

Directions:

Set oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking pan.

Bake sweet potatoes for 35 minutes in the oven, or until they start to soften. Cool slightly, peel, and mash.

In a large bowl mix the mashed sweet potatoes, salt, 1/4 cup butter, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, sugar and milk. Transfer to the baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup butter, flour, brown sugar, and chopped pecans. Mix until crumbly, and sprinkle all over the sweet potato mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes or until topping is crisp and lightly browned.

