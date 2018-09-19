Caroline Perry / Managing Executive Editor

The Keene community, along with their four legged friends, came together on Saturday, September 15 in support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. According to act.alz.org, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Alzheimer’s Association holds the event annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. The registration time began at 8:30 a.m., while the opening ceremony started at 9:30 a.m., and finally the walk began at 10:00 a.m.. In front of the Student Center volunteer groups worked to set up a food table, a coloring station for children, a t-shirt table, a pinwheel table, and a donations table. Multiple stations included photo tapestries, promoting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s logo. Student Zumba instructors even got the crowd going with three Zumba routines.