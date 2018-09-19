Tyler daRosa

The coach for the Men’s Club Soccer team is a familiar face not only on the sidelines, but on the field as well.

Coach David Villalobos returned to Keene State College to finish up his final semester.

Villalobos knew he wanted to help the club soccer team he once played for in some fashion this year, but didn’t know how.

Realizing that playing as a member of the team wasn’t an option, because he was no longer eligible, he reached out to the club’s president for some advice.

“Then [the Club Soccer president] came up with the question, ‘How do you think you would like to coach?’” Villalobos said.

The club soccer president, Jonathan Jimenez, detailed how he offered Villalobos the job.

“David actually played one season with us on the club team… he texted me one day to come to practice for fun, I asked him to coach instead,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez knew having Villalobos on as coach would be helpful for the team.

“Last year as the president I had to control the team on and off the field. Now I can focus on managing the club, while david is controlling the actual play and decisions. I think it’s important for every club team to have a coach,” Jimenez said.

Villalobos Said he immediately knew he had to take the position.

Villalobos is an Athletic Training major at Keene State with hopes of pursuing a career as a head coach for a professional team. Villalobos knew that if he wanted to become a professional coach someday he would have to start somewhere, so he knew he had to take the position.

“I want to start coaching and be able to get all my licenses, and hopefully be able to be a professional coach,” Villalobos said. “So I didn’t even have to think twice about it, because I just wanted to start learning.”

Villalobos said that being a recent alumni does not affect the way he coaches the team. “It’s just really how much I know about the game,” Villalobos said. “I think playing on the varsity team here helped me a lot.”

Jimenez is very happy with the impact Villalobos has made on the team.

“So far he is doing great. He has come in and made an immediate impact. With his great knowledge of soccer, he brings so much to the table. He has given the guys a great boost of energy and motivation,” said Jimenez.

Johnny Lacobucci, a player on the club soccer team, and David Sweeney, the coordinator of intramural sports did not respond before deadline.

Villalobos said he is cherishing the experience he is getting out of coaching. “I love being on the sideline giving out direction, and I love just setting up plays. I really want my players to get the best out of each session.”

