The Equinox won second place in Overall excellence for its beautiful design. The use of photos, graphics and cleverly placed type, making the design colorful, engaging and unique.

WKNH won first place in overall excellence for it’s radio news show compiled by the JNPR Radio Journalism class. WKNH won for its great use of interviews. SCJ’s notes said, “You let the subject tell the story as much as possible rather than you just talking. Great use of natural sound as well. Great flow of show too. Good work!”

The Equinox won second place for best front page for the issue with the headline Moving forward published Sept. 21 2017.

The Equinox won first place for it’s sports front page with the top headline Stacking up the wins published on Sept. 21 2017.

The Equinox won first place in feature page for its page with the headline Star of the sea.

The Equinox won second place in feature page for its page with the headline Music video.

Tyler Reilly won first place in photo essay for his Lacrosse Essay.

Time Smith won second place in photo essay for his dance essay.

Luke Stergiou won third place in photo essay for his rugby essay.

Olivia Belanger and Crae Messer won honerable mention in news story for their budget article.

Matthew Bilodeau won second place in column or commentary for his article titled “New crime/comedy has ‘nothing to be gained or remembered.’”

Sammi Smither won honerable mention in features not including sports for her article titled “long lost friends find each other and themselves.”

Jessica Ricard won honorable mention for her Time Capsule section.

Angelique Inchierca won first place in feature photography for her photo featured in The Equinox’s artilce titled “La Compagnie Herve Koubi.”

Samantha Moore won first place in Graphic illustrations for her unity graphic.

Gerald Alfieri won second place in graphic illustration for his selfie graphic