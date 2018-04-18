With the sun finally peeking out last Friday, April 13, every college student is in much need of some warmth and outdoor time. Spring is the lead-up to my favorite season: summer.

And just like summer, there is plenty to do and plenty of places to explore within Keene as spring washes over us.

Downtown Keene has plenty of restaurants and shops to explore and walk to. They are a short distant from campus, and you can find some great stuff in them.

If you enjoy eating and shopping (and I mean, come on, who doesn’t like that?) then downtown Keene is a really fun place to be.

If you want a quiet place to sip coffee, you can go to Brewbakers, which offers fresh roasted organic coffee, as well as espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. Another great café you can go to is The Works, which is a bakery café which serves great bagels.

Exploring downtown gives you a chance to get outside and exercise. Everything is within a good walking distance, and while walking around, you can burn some calories.

Plus, who doesn’t like being outside and going on adventures with friends or family? This type of exercise isn’t hardcore either. Just a little bit of walking on a nice day can burn a lot more calories than you think.

However, I can understand if you don’t want to go downtown and spend money.

There are plenty of places to go on campus to get exercise and be active. Fiske Quad is a great place to be as the weather warms up.

People bring speakers out and toss a football, throw baseballs, pass the soccer ball and throw frisbees. People are always out, so it’s a great place to mingle and get out some energy.

Even if it’s a laid back activity, it can still be a lot of fun. For me personally, I love going out and passing the soccer ball.

It’s exercise and it’s something I love.

There are other small activities, such as hacky sack and spikeball, which are also a lot of fun.

I know not everyone loves to exercise, but it can be a lot of fun to go out and interact with your friends while doing something active.

Why miss out on the great weather? Get outside and have fun!

Caroline Perry can be contacted at cperry@kscequinox.com