As John F. Kennedy once said, “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.” Over the past four years, 11 graphic design students made the decision to try.

On Friday, April 13, the graduating graphic designers were finally able to show off their achievements in Keene State College’s annual Prime Graphic Design Exhibition. The exhibit showcased the portfolios of the 11 students and what they had created at the college over the course of the last four years.

The students who were honored included Christian Alejandre, Taylor Darcy, Matt deWolf, Lisa Hastings, Gabrielle Holveck, Antonina Robinson, Elizabeth Robinson, Matthew Sanderson, Matthew Sem, Hope Walsh and Keanna Winter.

Each one of the designers brought a different area of expertise to the table. While some expressed their interest in coding, others showed a desire for illustration.

Winter presented her talent in illustration and typography, which she indicated was her field of interest. “A lot of my work is magazine spreads and posters. I’ve done a lot of packaging and labels and stuff like that, so it’s my main focus,” Winter said.

While she had displayed many of her creations over the years, Winter said her favorite one was through an organization she created herself titled, “Where is the love?” “‘Where is the love?’ I think has been one of my biggest projects that I have done that has had a lot go into it. The organization was created to raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community around the world. It has a lot that’s gone into it, and it’s a lot more powerful than a lot of my other projects that I’ve done,” Winter said.

Winter added that she is looking to do some freelance work in the Keene area next year, but hopes to move out to Colorado.

Like Winter, fellow graphic design presenter Robinson expressed her passion for illustration.

“I have a lot of illustration work. I love illustration, it’s really fun. I have a wide range of different stuff from book covers, to posters, to actual companies that I made up and designed their logos,” Robinson said.

While her love for graphic design lies in illustration, Robinson also showcased her work in computer coding as well as animation. “[Animation is] definitely really fun to learn and I had some great teachers to help with that,” Robinson added.

Robinson said her elephant poaching posters are among her favorites.

The three posters each offered a different perspective on the topic, whether it be pro or anti-poaching. “I think they were really fun to do and I could work on my illustration and stuff like that, which was really fun. I think they speak a lot to what their actual image is. You can just look at it and tell what it is,” Robinson said.

After graduating, Robinson said she hopes to go into brand identity and illustrative work. She added, “I’m glad I finally got everything together. It’s fun to actually be doing this… It came up pretty quick, but it’s definitely worth… all that work”

Attending the event was first-year Claire Boughton. Boughton came to the exhibit to support the work of one of her friends and expressed her overall thoughts of the graphic design show. “I think the designs are awesome. Definitely better than what I could do,” Boughton said.

As the Media Arts Center continued to fill with people eager to see the creations of the graduating students, attendees were able to enjoy food, refreshments and a cake that had “Prime 2018” written on it.

Erin McNemar can be contacted at emcnemar@kscequinox.com

