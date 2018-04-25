three.

I became someone you never thought you would know, upside down and tongue twisted pressed into each other.

I wanted nothing more than to leave you unlocked, lights left on, middle of the night sighs and closed eyes breaking everything you saw in me that was whole.

two.

I never wanted anything more than for you to make my lips dance to yours with every cigarette burn.

And every change of the current I am brought back to you, wanting so much more than you could ever give me wrapped up in the smallest moments of time stamped into your eyes.

one.