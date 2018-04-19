wednesday night I found myself looking for you

old pictures of the mountains and in crowds of people eyes gazing only for you;

your bare soul and your bare feet- your way of maybe feeling some connection to what surrounded you, because you sure as hell couldn’t feel anything else.

i look for you in everything,

my morning coffee and my nighttime whiskey.

baby this isn’t the first time i’ve been craving you,

craving you like wind on my face and sand in my toes bodies on bodies and strangers in passing.

i look for you in dark places hidden places our places, succumbing to your bare eyes bare soul bare feet lustrous moments of longing for you,

a fool for your love.