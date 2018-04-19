On Sunday, April 15, the Keene State College Chamber Singers performed in their spring recital featuring the String Ensemble. The performance was directed by associate professor Sandra Howard and was accompanied by lecturer Tom Martin.

The recital showcased a number of KSC students’ talent in both singing and on instruments. Featured vocal soloists were seniors Molly McCoy, Rebecca Wilber and Amy Lesieur. The concert also highlighted ensemble players on instruments such as violin, viola, cello, tambourine, piano and vibraphone.

According to the program, “Since 2011, the KSC Chamber Singers have partnered with one local organization per semester to learn about their missions, promote awareness, provide outreach performances, volunteer, and donate twenty percent of concert proceeds to the partner organization.”

The program listed the past organizations as “Hundred Nights Shelter, Stonewall Farm, Monadnock Conservancy, Phoenix House, Keene Community Kitchen, Monadnock Family Services, Monadnock Humane Society, RISE for baby and family, Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, Keene Family YMCA, Keene-Einbeck Partner City Committee, and the Keene Senior Center.”

Throughout the spring 2018 semester, the KSC Chamber singers have partnered with the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities. Sunday’s recital functioned as a benefit concert for the Cedarcrest Center, and 20 percent of the proceeds went to the organization.

Part of the partnership between the two group included the Chamber Singers participation in volunteer activities at the Cedarcrest Center.

Among these activities, the program said the students “visited the center, participated in an orientation tour, performed choral selections, and provided instrument demonstrations.”

