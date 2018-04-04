In conjunction with the Council for International Educational Exchange, the KSC Global Education Office (GEO) gave away 50 passports to students who have never owned one before on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Flag Room of the L.P. Young Student Center. The opportunity to receive a passport was sent out in an email to all KSC students, and all applications were received in less than 24 hours. Recipients were chosen based on eligibility, such as never having had a passport, not being a graduating senior and financial need.