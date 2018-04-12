“I really like the walk for Autism Awareness because my brother has Autism so I do it with my family every year, but I can’t do it this year because I am here at college.” -Lindsey “I enjoy a lot of stuff the United Way does... I have also contributed to the United Way here in Monadnock, so they are an organization I tend to get behind.” -Sean “I honestly don’t know of any. I think I’ve heard of [the Relay for Life], not a lot but I’ve heard the name.” -Bradley “I’d say I really like the idea of the Pride Parade, yeah I like that. I’m in Relay for Life too.” -Jacob