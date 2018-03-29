While many Keene State College student’s spent their spring break volunteering or vacationing, select spring sports teams had other work to do.

Women’s lacrosse traveled to Englewood, Fla. for a game against Salem State University on March 13, scoring 13 points in the first half giving them the lead. At the end of the game, the score had the Owls pulling a victory with 17 points against 4. On Friday, March 16, women’s lacrosse had another game in Englewood against Nazareth College. It was a neck and neck battle with the first half ending with KSC at five points and Nazareth at six. KSC lost their footing at the end and finished the game with a score of 9-12 against Nazareth.

KSC men’s lacrosse took a trip to Davenport Fla. for two games, the first on Monday, March 12, and the second on Wednesday, March 14. The first game saw the men’s team leading against Nichols College at end of the first half with a score of 9-2. During the second half, KSC held their lead and ended the game leading Nichols 14-4. The second game against Hamilton College tested the men’s lacrosse team with the first half ending with KSC behind by three points with a score of 7 points against Hamilton’s 10. At the end of the game KSC men’s lacrosse pulled through with a 1 point lead finishing the game 15-14.

KSC Softball had a big week in Florida over spring break. They had two games on Monday, March 12 in Minneola Fla. ,winning the first over Framingham State University with a score of 7-6. The second game saw the Owls struggling to score losing the game against Rutgers University 0-8. On Tuesday, March 13, KSC softball lost two back to back games in Clermont Fla., the first against Northwestern University with a score of 10-11 and the second had the University of New England pulling a win over KSC with a score of 2-3 against. KSC softball fell behind in two games on Thursday, March 15 in Minneola Fla. ending the first game against Lake Forest University 0-8. The second game had KSC losing by five points against Fitchburg State University with a score of 1-6. On Friday, March 16 in Clermont, Fla., Keene State College had another two losses. The first was against Albright College with a score of 4-7 against. The second was against St. Mary’s ending with a 4-6 loss. KSC softball had more luck on Saturday, March 17 in Clermont Fla. during their last spring break double header, beating Carroll University with a 4-3 score and beating Lawrence University by six points with a score of 12-6.

The Keene State baseball team saw mostly wins during their week in Florida. They started their week strong against Stockton College on Sunday, March 11 in Lakeland, Fla. ending the game with an 8-4 point win.

The team followed that up the next day with 12-7 lead against Colby-Sawyer College in Auburndale, Fla.. On Tuesday, March 13 in Auburndale, Fla. the Owl’s baseball team brought home another win with a 14-6 score against Fairleigh Dickinson University. The day after saw the Owls taking a couple of losses against Gordon College in Auburndale, Fla.. The first ended with a score of 3-13 against and the second with 2-12 against. They followed it up on Thursday, March 15 in Auburndale, Fla. with a 9-6 win against Bowdoin College. Friday’s game saw KSC come out on top in Winter Haven, leading McDaniel College 6-1. To end the string of spring break games, KSC baseball tidied up with a 14-6 win against Illinois Institute of Technology on Saturday, March 17 in Winter Haven, Fla..

Sebastien Mehegan can be contacted at smehegan@kscequinox.com