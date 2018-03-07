On Friday, March 2 in the Night Owl Café, Late Night hosted a roller skating event. Events take place on the first Friday, second Saturday and third Thursday of every month. The event included several people with varying levels of experience with roller skating. The events that take place include not only roller skating, but also the usual soda and drinks that are available in the Night Owl Café. Several students participated in the event on Friday night. - Sebastien Mehegan / Administrative Executive Editor