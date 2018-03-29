Intramural Sports continue into the spring season, getting into full swing mid-March. Sports like rugby, ultimate frisbee, indoor soccer, basketball, bowling, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, badminton, flag football, dodgeball, tennis and softball are all being offered to Keene State College students.

Intramural sports are an extremely popular extracurricular activity on campus. It’s a great way to meet new people, reconnect with friends and continue playing the sports you love. Students can also try a new activity they’ve never played before. KSC offers team, dual and individual leagues in which participants compete for a champion t-shirt. Any student can organize and build their own team, which makes the process fun and simple.

Signing up for intramural sports is often first-come, first-serve, but usually the teams can be very flexible with including all individuals who want to participate. The Intramural Sports program is open to all full-time and part-time matriculated students and Recreation Center members and includes league play.

Those interested in being involved in intramural sports can contact Coordinator of Intramural Sports/Club Sports David Sweeney at David.Sweeney@keene.edu or Director of Recreational Sports Lynne Andrews at 603-358-2815.

Caroline Perry can be contacted at cperry@kscequinox.com