This week I would like to walk my readers through an everyday practice with the Ultimate Frisbee Team. Most days, we try to meet at or around 4:30 p.m. on Joyce fields here on campus. A majority of us show up on time but there are always a couple late arrivals, nothing new. We always begin practice with a quick jog around our field, followed by stretches and then we shoots practice throws to warm up. After about 50 throws backhand and forehand we transition into whatever our first drill is for the day.

Most drills in frisbee consist of cutting or throwing as far as offense goes. People who are primarily up the field will practice the magical art of cutting. They’re the receivers who try to move their feet quickly enough to run past opponents and catch the frisbee for more yards. The handlers, which is what I am, practice our throws to the cutters. Typically, we do drills in fifteen to thirty minute increments to keep things fun and exciting. After a couple of these drills, we might learn a new play, whether that be offensive or defensive.

Offensive plays usually consist of the handlers in a group and the cutters making a stack. A stack is a term for when players lineup in a single file line and when they are signaled they cut to the open space on the field for a catch. The handlers job is to move the frisbee across the field until they can advance it further vertically up the field closer to the endzone.

Defensive plays we learn are mostly different types of zones or formations in which the players stand and move. One of the ones we run the most is called a “cup” defense. This consists of 3 players standing around the player with the disc on the other team. This forces the team to either throw over the players which is difficult, or they must throw it to the side of the field the defense wants them to. After we work on those we transition to a scrimmage between each other.

To make the teams as fair as possible and to benefit everyone we try to put an equal amount of experienced players on both teams. This usually means three to four handlers and the rest cutters. This is by far my favorite part of practices because I get to go full speed against my teammates which always makes for some funny moments. We usually have some people make some really nice plays which we get to talk about after.

Lastly, as tradition we all try to get to the dining commons before it closes and we usually take up 3 or 4 tables seating everyone.

