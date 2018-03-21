There are so many places all over the world that are paradises for advid skiers.

There are honestly too many resorts to count in America, but there are some beautiful ones that should be on any skier’s bucket list.

Jackson Hole Resort in Wyoming is a sight to see. With 80 trails to adventure down and varying terrain, this resort is perfect for an adventure-seeker.

Jackson Hole has incredible terrain, ranging from long, steep couloirs, amazing open face, and incredible tree skiing.

The resort also gets, on average, about 475 inches per season, which is a skier’s dream come true. With a beautiful landscape and fresh powder all season, it’s definitely the place to be.

Located in British Columbia, Canada, is another breathtaking ski resort called Whistler Blackcomb. There are 38 lifts and over 200 trails, making this resort incredible just because of its sheer size.

There are endless possibilities, any day could be the best day of your season when skiing at this resort. Whistler Blackcomb gets an average snowfall of 396 inches, which means vast trails that are very well-groomed.

Next on the list would be Squaw Valley in California. With an average snowfall of 350 inches, 30 lifts and 170 plus trails, this resort also holds a lot of possibilities.

Not to mention it’s located in a great area, making the view from an elevation of 9,050 feet pretty spectacular. Squaw Valley offers various terrains that skiers can spend a whole day on.

Squaw Valley is thought to be the prettiest ski resort on the planet, making it a perfect candidate for a skier’s bucket list.

Another beautiful resort is Snowbird, located in Utah. With 11 lifts, 85 trials, an average snowfall of about 500 feet and the most famous tram, Snowbird offers all kinds of things for skiers.

The Tram is said to be the best lift in the world because you get all the goodness of Snowbird all from one lift. You can also access almost the entire mountain and ski three to four times as much steep terrain in one run, as opposed to smaller resorts, which is, of course, a giant perk.

Next on my personal bucket list would be Big Sky, which is located in Montana.

Big Sky has over 300 trails and an average snowfall of 400 feet, not to mention it is famous for its steeps. It has a total vertical drop of 4,366 feet and 56 degree steeps, which is a snowy paradise for very experienced skiers.

One last resort that is worth taking a look at is Silverton, which is in Colorado. Colorado is known for its amazing mountains, and Silverton definitely lives up to that sentiment. There is an average snowfall over 400 feet and the mountain reaches an elevation of 13,487 feet.

But there’s a twist to this resort. Silverton has one lift and no trails, which makes it the most pure skiing experience that people can find.

Much like helicopter skiing (where a helicopter drops skiers off at the tops of peaks/mountains) there are no distractions often seen at ski resorts.

All you have is the snow, the mountain and your skis.

