KSC jazz instructor passes away

Alexandria Saurman

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, Keene State College Jazz Instructor Scott Mullett passed away.

Scott Mullett Trio’s Facebook page read, later that night, “It is with great shock and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Scott Mullett this morning. May we carry the tradition of the music and his indomitable spirit with us as long as we live.”

File photo by Colton McCracken / Equinox Staff

File photo by Colton McCracken / Equinox Staff

According to Elm City Music’s website, Mullett attended Keene High School, and later graduated from Berklee School of Music, where he studied jazz saxophone.

He went on to tour with artists such as Mel Tormé and Artie Shaw. Mullett also performed alongside Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, Lou Rawls and Ben Vereen, in addition to many other musicians, according to Vermont Jazz Center’s website.

Mullett was the director of the Scott Mullett Trio and the Keene Jazz Orchestra, and taught in the Keene and Boston areas, as stated on the Trio’s Facebook Page.

In an interview with The Equinox in April of 2017, Mullett said, “Everybody has a purpose on the planet, mine is to play music and teach. We must pass music down to the youth.”

Alexandria Saurman can be contacted at asaurman@kscequinox.com

Alexandria Saurman

Alexandria Saurman is the Managing Executive Editor for The Equinox. She is originally from Philadelphia, and is a junior and news media journalism major at Keene State College. When she graduates, she hopes to be an editor for a newspaper or an investigative reporter.

LOAD MORE
X

The Equinox is currently looking for an Opinions Editor for the 2018 spring semester! Click here to apply!

¤