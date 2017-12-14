i awoke today and the room was spinning again,

felt the ground shift below me and blankets wrap

around me, trying to suffocate memories of the

night before. i remember your arms like castles

(last night they were mine)

and i swear i felt you pressed against me

put on repeat like the first time, touched me so good.

you made me forget i was d y i n g.

it’s the third night you visited my bed,

please don’t wake me up.

that’s the problem with us wide eyed girls with

loose lips and cigarette daydreams.

We feel it too hard or feel

n o t h i n g

at all. -i.t.