Going into week 13, the New England Patriots ran through the Buffalo Bills with a 23-3 victory.

Entering this week, the Patriots had a seven game winning streak and held tight to that streak as they tore down the Bills to turn that streak into an eight game winning streak.

In the opening minutes of the game the Bills pushed and created their second longest drive of the season, but ultimately this seemingly promising start led to no points and a brutal interception which was throw by quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

This interception set the tone for the afternoon and led the Bills to a quick downfall.

The downfall proceeded for the Bills as Taylor suffered a knee injury in the Bills first drive of the game.

After the injury Taylor tried to play through, but it was apparent that he was in pain as seen through grimaces after plays and hesitation to take or run.

Taylor was pulled from the game in the third quarter after only throwing for 65 yards and rushing for 32 yards.

After Taylor was put out of the game, LeSean McCoy stepped up and gained 93 yards on 15 carries.

Although the Patriots defensive players Trey Flowers and Trevor Reilly were sidelined and Kevin Van Noy had limitations due to a injury.

However numerous other Patriots players, such as Eric Lee (who was signed off the Bills practice squad last week) stepped up and finished the game with 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Along with defense, the Patriots running game had a outstanding day.

Buffalo had no answer for the Patriots on the ground and failed to perform in offensive and defensive areas.

Dion Lewis was the cowbell again, rushing for 92 yards on 15 carries.

Rex Burkhead also had a good game, rushing for 78 yards on 12 carries.

Rob Gronkowski also dominated, catching nine passes for 127 yards.

Tom Brady was able to relax and had his quietest game of the season, completing 21-of-30 passes for 258 yards and one interception.

The Patriots did what they had to do to come out with a 23-3 victory, making it their eighth consecutive win in a row.

Hopefully they can turn that streak into nine as they head into week 14 of the season.

