The KSC men’s basketball team took on Lasell College on Tuesday, Nov. 28, coming out with a 73-62 victory over the Boomers. The KSC team had an early surge and two leaders (junior Ty Nichols and first-year James Anozie) that ultimately helped lead them to success.

Although the team trailed in the opening minutes, they quickly shook that off and 16-1 burst to take control after the first seven minutes of the game. Nichols played a strong game for the Owls, scoring the game high of 23 points, rebounding five times, with six assists and five steals. Anozie took the game by storm as his fire came off the bench, leading him to 19 points, four rebounds, and a block. Senior Dizel Wright and first-year Miguel Prieto each also scored ten points for the Owls. Nichols continued to work, making a lay-up and a three-point play in consecutive possessions for an 11-4 KSC advantage. Nichols also got a steal which quickly led to a dunk that put the Owls in a double digit lead. First-year Jake Dunkley drained a three, putting Keene State up 18-5 with 13:05 remaining in the half. However after this initial burst, the Owls faced minor stunts in offense and went on to score only four out of the 15 point made, giving Lasell 11 points on the board. Ending the first half, KSC player and first-year Jordan Haywood was fouled in the final seconds and made both of his free throws. Right after the Lasers threw away the ball, giving Wright an opportunity. He swiftly sank a lay-up at the buzzer for a 38-30 lead. In the second half both teams made runs and the Boomers worked to overcome, at one point being only one possession away (50-47). However the Owls quickly create the deficit again, leading 62-51 at the 5:33 mark in the fourth quarter. KSC kept cruising from their, giving them a 73-62 home court victory after traveling for the past four games. The Owls next home game will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at home court. They will take on the University of Southern Maine.

