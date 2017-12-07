With winter break only two weeks away, the Keene State College Club Hockey team is coming up on their 16th game of the season. With nine wins and five losses, the Owls hope to win their final three games before break officially begins.

The Owls started off well, winning three games in a row with more than a three point lead. For their opening game to the season, KSC faced the University of Vermont, blowing them out of the water with a 6-1 ending score. KSC then faced the University of New Hampshire and beat them 4-0.

Moving on to their fourth game, the Owls faced their first loss of the season to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, losing 1-4. The Owls went on to lose two more games against Florida Gulf Coast University (6-4) and Williams Paterson University (7-3). Afterwards they went on to win three more games against the College of the Holy Cross (5-2), the University of Delaware (5-4), and Sacred Heart University (6-3), lose two against Boston University and Siena College, and then win four more against the University of Vermont (8-2), Marist College (3-3), William Paterson University (7-3), and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (5-3). Before break the Owls will face the University of Connecticut on Dec. 8 away and Eastern Connecticut College on Dec. 9 at home. Come support your KSC Club Hockey before winter break begins!