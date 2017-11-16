A Quick Bio
Lockmouth is a five piece band that formed in Manchester, NH, in January this year. They played a few shows in the Manchester and Derry, NH, areas over the summer. Since the end of the summer, they’ve been working on a three song release. Everything was recorded at home other than the drums, which were recorded at Chillhouse Studios in Cambridge, MA, with the drummer’s brother, Dan Seiders. In addition to recording the drums, Dan mixed each song for the EP. After the release, Lockmouth looks forward to playing as many shows as possible and writing new music!
Members:
- Alanah Tintle – Vocals
- Sam Tassey – Guitar
- Armando Martins – Guitar / Vocals
- Tyler Seiders – Drums
- Tyler Ryznal – Bass
Genre:
Indie Rock
Location:
Manchester, NH
Where to find us online:
- Bandcamp – www.lockmouth.bandcamp.com
- Facebook – www.facebook.com/lockmouthband/
Upcoming Events:
- 11/26 – Three song release, there will be 100 free downloads on Bandcamp, and the EP will be streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.
- 12/2 Breakfast Lunch & Dinner (Manchester, NH), Val Verde (Keene, NH), Lockmouth (Manchester, NH), Dona (Keene, NH) at 7 P.M. in Keene, NH. Message Lockmouth on Facebook for the address!