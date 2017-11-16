A Quick Bio

Lockmouth is a five piece band that formed in Manchester, NH, in January this year. They played a few shows in the Manchester and Derry, NH, areas over the summer. Since the end of the summer, they’ve been working on a three song release. Everything was recorded at home other than the drums, which were recorded at Chillhouse Studios in Cambridge, MA, with the drummer’s brother, Dan Seiders. In addition to recording the drums, Dan mixed each song for the EP. After the release, Lockmouth looks forward to playing as many shows as possible and writing new music!

Members:

Alanah Tintle – Vocals

Sam Tassey – Guitar

Armando Martins – Guitar / Vocals

Tyler Seiders – Drums

Tyler Ryznal – Bass

Genre:

Indie Rock

Location:

Manchester, NH

Where to find us online:

Bandcamp – www.lockmouth.bandcamp.com

Facebook – www.facebook.com/lockmouthband/

Upcoming Events: