when hunger finally set in, i felt myself grow cold.

a black hole formed past my eyes,

and i found myself lost-

existing in two places at once.

form behind my mirror, i could speak in tongues;

shrink myself down small enough to fit in the palm of

his hands. i learned how to tie knots in cherry stems and

worshipped on my knees for those who were

brave enough to have me.

from my second universe, i would gaze down at

my empty body, notice hollow eyes,

pray my fingertips would sprout into daisies

so they could no longer hurt me.

instead i watched weeds writhe from

my mouth and freeze over-

for my body became too cold for life to thrive.

-it.