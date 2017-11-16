when hunger finally set in, i felt myself grow cold.
a black hole formed past my eyes,
and i found myself lost-
existing in two places at once.
form behind my mirror, i could speak in tongues;
shrink myself down small enough to fit in the palm of
his hands. i learned how to tie knots in cherry stems and
worshipped on my knees for those who were
brave enough to have me.
from my second universe, i would gaze down at
my empty body, notice hollow eyes,
pray my fingertips would sprout into daisies
so they could no longer hurt me.
instead i watched weeds writhe from
my mouth and freeze over-
for my body became too cold for life to thrive.
-it.