KSC students were educated on the historic diversity through the many museums and facilities that Washington D.C. has to offer. It is important to learn from history and understand the impact that history has on today’s society.
Multicultural Leadership Retreat
Sebastien Mehegan
Sebastien Mehegan is a junior at KSC, majoring in journalism with a focus in multimedia. He is also the Multimedia Director for The Equinox. His life goals include filming a documentary style travel video that is accepted for a Netflix series and working for National Geographic.
Music video madness
The Fall 2017 Music Video Night at KSC features 11 films
Tackling the championship
KSC field hockey becomes 2017 LEC Champions
Make connections in the world
Creating relationships across the globe is beneficial for everyone