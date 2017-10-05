The Keene State Owls faced Salem State University in last Wednesday’s game. The Owls found instant momentum, scoring within 21 seconds of the first half. Sophomore Jensyn-Marie Dandeneau worked her way past Salem defenders and netted a goal after going one-on-one with Salem’s goalie.

Dandeneau was able to pick up her second goal of the game at the 7:03 mark of the first half. Junior Julia Babbitt was able to angle a pass that crossed the frame of the goal, at which Dandeneau positioned herself and tapped it in.

But Dandeneau was not done yet. Within 90 seconds of her second goal, Dandeneau put her third goal in after receiving an assist from senior Kendal Brown, completing her hat trick within the first half of the game. Dandeneau is one of two players on her team who have achieved a hat trick during a game.

The Owls kept finding the back of the net, scoring four more goals just in the first half.

Babbitt scored at the 10:34 mark, sophomore Ally McCall at the 14:29 mark, first-year Kayla Klein at the 19:06 mark and junior Mia Brickley scored the last goal of the first half for Keene State.

Salem was able to put in one goal in during the last five minutes of the first half, but the Owls went into halftime with a 7-1 lead.

Babbitt picked up her second goal in the second half. Two of her fellow teammates, sophomore Erica Chareth and first-year Nina Bruno, were also able to pick up their first goals of the game in the second half.

The three Keene State goalies received time in the net. First-year Rachel Loseby started in goal and switched out with first-year Paige Noble at the 14:29 mark. Noble switched out of net after 31:27 of playing. Sophomore Jordan LaRaus finished out the game for the Owls.

Keene State came out on top with a 10-1 win against Salem State. The Owls’ next home game will be Thursday, Oct. 12 against Castleton University.

