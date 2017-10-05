BIO:

I am a singer-songwriter and percussive guitarist currently out of Keene, New Hampshire. I was adopted from Sierra Leone where my passion for music began with West African drumming at a very young age. Being a self-taught musician forces me to be creative in the styles I perform, including the percussive techniques I apply on guitar.

I’ve been making music and performing around Boston, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire for most of my life: Professional studio recording, acoustic coffee houses, radio shows like WKXL Granite State of Mind, outdoor stages, private parties, weddings, film festivals, music festivals, local bars, jam sessions with friends, out in public parks, as well as home studio recordings.

From acoustic to electric, from folk to rock, I play a wide range of original music and a few acoustic covers as well. I am open to booking for weddings, private parties, public events, festivals etc. and I am always happy to perform.

Location:

Keene, New Hampshire

Genres:

Folk/Singer-songwriter, Percussive Guitar

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Stay tuned on Facebook for upcoming events!

NEWS:

I’ve been asked to record at Plaid Dog Studios, a professional recording studio in Boston,

Massachusetts.

One of my original songs, “Song Bird,” is available for listening free on my YouTube chan-

nel. I will be back in the studio recording the rest of the album in October and November.

WHERE TO FIND MY MUSIC:

(For listening) SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/seniehuntmusic

(For watching) YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVvO9LRVRoFtzUYFop6HQUw

(For Booking, Listening, Updates) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/seniehuntmusic/