Kathryn Cunningham

Contributing Writer

My experience here so far has been extremely eye-opening and it’s only been a little under two weeks. I chose to live with a host mom, where there is a significant language barrier. I am learning more and more Spanish every day, which was the overall goal of this excursion.

Every corner I turn here, I am pleased with what I see. My views consist of palm trees and beautiful architecture. I love the people I am meeting from all over the world, and there is much to do here.

The hardest part so far has been the concept of completely relying on stepping outside of my comfort zone in order to settle in a foreign country. In the long run, it is beneficial. It is certainly interesting and humbling seeing life in another perspective regarding culture and language.

Spontaneity is also something I have found to be very casual here. One second, I will be sitting with a group of people I have never met, and 10 minutes later, I have already booked a trip with them to Lagos, Portugal and the following weekend to Morocco.

My ultimate goal is to always try my best to say yes and to never be a penny-pincher, because these are priceless and life-changing experiences; why not enjoy them while I have the opportunity to?