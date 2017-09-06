Ingredients
- Cooking spray, for pan
- 2/3 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice, plus more for garnish
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- pinch of kosher salt
- 1 15- oz. can pumpkin purée
- 3/4 c. evaporated milk
- 2/3 c. sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- Whipped cream, for garnishing
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350º and line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners. Spray them well with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined.
- In a separate large bowl, whisk together pumpkin purée, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla until completely combined.
- Add dry ingredients to wet and completely combine.
- Pour mixture into greased cupcake liners until 3/4 full.
- Bake for 25 minutes, then let cool slightly (cupcakes will sink!) before chilling in fridge to set.
- Garnish with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice before serving.