Ingredients

  • Cooking spray, for pan

    Recipe and photo by Delish

  • 2/3 c. all-purpose flour
  • 1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. baking soda
  • pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 15- oz. can pumpkin purée
  • 3/4 c. evaporated milk
  • 2/3 c. sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • Whipped cream, for garnishing

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350º and line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners. Spray them well with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt until combined.
  3. In a separate large bowl, whisk together pumpkin purée, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla until completely combined.
  4. Add dry ingredients to wet and completely combine.
  5. Pour mixture into greased cupcake liners until 3/4 full.
  6. Bake for 25 minutes, then let cool slightly (cupcakes will sink!) before chilling in fridge to set.
  7. Garnish with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice before serving.

Equinox Staff