Former President of Keene State College Anne E. Huot has decided to withdraw her application from Castleton University, as of Thursday morning, according to an e-mail received by Castleton University students on Friday.

The e-mail, sent by the university’s chancellor, stated, “Thursday afternoon Dr. Anne Huot notified me that an unexpected family event has arisen requiring her to withdraw from the presidential search.”

Castleton University, located in Castleton, Vermont, is currently searching for a new president to take over after current President Dave Wolk steps down in December. Wolk announced earlier this year he would be stepping down after 16 years at the university, the Keene Sentinel reported.

Huot was one of the four finalists for the presidency, according to the university’s website. The other finalists include Founding Principal at Northeastern University Toronto Campus John LaBrie, Senior Vice President and Provost of Mansfield (Pa.) University Steven Siconolfi and President of Central Penn College Karen Scolforo, according to the website.

On June 26, Huot announced her resignation as president of KSC, effective July 31 in an email to the campus. Her reasoning was both personal and professional in the email. According to a news release from the University System of New Hampshire, Huot planned to take a year of unpaid leave and then return to KSC as a fulltime professor in the biology department.

