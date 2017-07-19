Keene State College announced Dr. Melinda Treadwell as their interim president, according to a news release from the University Systems of New Hampshire board of trustees meeting this Wednesday morning, July 19.

The appointment of Treadwell is the first step in leadership transition, three weeks after former President Anne E. Huot announced her resignation via email to faculty and staff. Treadwell will be working closely with Chancellor Todd Leach and the USNH Board of Trustees in an attempt to advance the college during the transition period.

According to The Keene Sentinel, Treadwell has a lengthy background in higher education in the area. Currently, Treadwell is the provost and CEO of Antioch University of New England, but will be starting at KSC on July 31 and staying until a permanent replacement is named.

As a graduate of KSC with a Bachelor of Science in occupational/industrial health, Treadwell served as interim provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs for KSC back in 2014 before working at Antioch. She also was a tenured faculty member of the Professional and Graduate Studies Program.

In a news release from the board this morning, Treadwell said she is “proud” to be returning to her alma mater.

“I am proud and pleased to be returning to Keene State College,” she said. “This is an institution that offers so much to the students and the community and I am excited about the opportunities that exist here.”

In the same news release, USNH Board of Trustees Chairman John Small explained why he believes Treadwell is the best choice for the interim position. “Dr. Treadwell has a track record of success,” Small said. “..We are pleased that she has accepted the position of Interim President, working closely with the Chancellor in these challenging times for higher education.”

At this time, it is still unclear who the board is considering for the permanent role of president.

