“To take risks and step outside of your comfort zone. don’t be afraid and try something new or give someone a chance. Sometimes you gotta step out of your comfort zone and that’s when you grow the most.” -------------- “As graduation approaches in a few short days I reach out to freshman with one word of advice: get involved and take advantage of your surroundings here. Between Student Government, Greek life, Orientation, my Biology research and my two jobs, I have made the absolute greatest friends and connections at Keene that have changed me forever. Keene is what you make of it and I urge you all to learn and grow from the abundance of resources here.”
“One piece of advice I would pass onto those at Keene State College, and it might sound generic but is to savor and enjoy every moment you have here, it goes by in a flash. Take every moment you have to talk to somebody and learn a new story. Take the chance on something new that you might not do usually. Involve yourself as much as you can, there is a new way to grow at KSC at every turn. Grab that opportunity and give it everything you’ve got.”