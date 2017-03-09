MIT

The Keene State College women’s lacrosse team started off their season with a 24-16 loss against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Engineers. The game was played at MIT on Wednesday, March 1.

Within the first five minutes, both teams attempted two shots on goal. KSC senior Kelly Chadnick was the first to score, with an assist by first-year Gabby Smith. Less than three minutes later, a foul was called on the Owls, leading to a free position shot and goal for the Engineer’s first-year Rayna Higuchi.

By halftime, the Owls had managed to score eight goals, attempting 14. The Engineers attempted 20 goals and made 14.

The Owls also had 23 fouls by the end of the first half, while the Engineers only had 10. The Owls started off the second half with a goal in the first minute from sophomore Chelsea Lewis.

Five shots were attempted by the Engineers before the sixth one went in. The free position shot was made by sophomore Emily Young.

After that, 17 more fouls came for the Owls, giving them a game total of 46 fouls. The Engineers had 19 fouls. The Owls managed to score eight times in the second half, while the Engineers scored 11.

The last goal of the game came from Chadnick. The game ended with a score of 24-14.

Lewis was the highest scoring player for the Owls, making seven of her nine shots on goal. Lewis also had five draw controls and two turnovers during the game.

Junior Taylor Farland was the second highest scoring player for the Owls. She had seven shots on goal, scoring four of them. With four draw controls and five turnovers, Farland also had two assists.

Roger Williams

The Keene State College Owls’ women’s lacrosse team took on their second game of the season against the Roger Williams University (RWU) Hawks. After originally being postponed, the game took place at WRU’s field on Sunday, March 5.

The game started off with possession and an attempt on-goal from the Hawks. After the Owls gained possession of the ball seven separate times, KSC sophomore Chelsea Lewis scored the first goal. The goal was a free position shot.

The second shot of the game came three minutes later from RWU sophomore Emily Stoeppel.

The Hawks managed to score four more goals, all made by RWU junior Kaelin Hogan.

By halftime, the Hawks had 21 fouls, while the Owls only had 13. In addition, the Hawks had 12 shots on goal and five saves in goal. The Owls had 10 shots on goal and four saves.

Although the Hawks started with the ball, the Owls made the first goal of the second half within the first two minutes. The score was 5-2, in favor of the Hawks.

Less than one minute later, the Hawks responded to the Owls’ goal, attempting and making a goal of their own. Stoeppel made the free position shot, bringing her game total to two goals.

As the game continued, the Owls scored two more shots before the Hawks scored again. KSC seniors Kelly Chadnick and Chelsea Lewis both scored goals, respectively. Junior Tori Weinstock assisted Chadnick on the goal.

The Hawks scored five more times throughout the game; the Owls scored four additional goals.

The game ended with a score of 11-8, with the Hawks winning the game.

Three out of the Owls’ eight goals came from Chadnick, who also managed to have four shots on goal. Junior Taylor Farland also had four shots on goal. Farland and Lewis both made two goals during the game.

