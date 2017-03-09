A nine-year-old Keene State record was broken when Nicole De Almeida, Brittany Gravallese, Katelyn and Lindsey Terry crossed the finish line of the 4×200 relay at the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). The foursome’s time on Ithaca’s flat track was 1:48:44, which converts to 1:46.79 on a banked track using the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) standard distance conversion between indoor flat and banked tracks.

The original time in 2008 was previously set by a 4×220 yard relay team in a time of 1:48.07 on Harvard’s banked 220 yard oval, which is equivalent to a 4×200 meter relay time of 1:47.45 on a banked track.

All seven of the Owls who competed at the ECAC earned All-ECAC honors in individual and/or relay events. K. Terry finished off her indoor season in the 400 meter dash, finishing in seventh place with a time of 58.88 and received All-ECAC honors. She was also named the Little East Conference (LEC) Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year after her performance from her indoor season.

Alyssa Lombardi ran her final 1,000 meter run. She finished with a time of 3:14.26, landing her in 17th place overall. Sophomore Jared Hannon earned a personal best in the long jump with 6.69 meters and took eighth place. His jump also earned him All-ECAC honors. Returning to the track, in a different order, L. Terry, De Almeida, Gravallese and K. Terry ran the fastest flat-track 4x400m of the season at 4:01.06. They earned third place overall and All-ECAC accolades.

For their last race, L. Terry and K. Terry teamed up with Lombardi and first-year Lynne Hebert in the 4×800 meter relay. They recorded a season-best time of 9:46.31, placing them in sixth with All-ECAC honors.

