The Keene State College Information Technology (IT) group recently announced the introduction of a new video and web conferencing tool called Zoom.

IT sent an email to the student body as well as faculty and staff on February 24, outlining the details of the new tool. The email describes Zoom as a tool that “allows video, audio, chat and screen-sharing capabilities.”

According to the email, Zoom can also be used in conjunction with Canvas in order to have online office hours, virtual class meetings or even guest speakers. Zoom also offers the ability to record sessions and post them at a later time.

Chief Information Officer of the IT group Laura Seraichick could not comment before The Equinox publication deadline.

There will be three training sessions, open to students, faculty and staff, to provide an overview of the ins and outs of the new program. The first session took place on Tuesday, March 7. The final two training sessions will take place on March 17 at 10 a.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m.

