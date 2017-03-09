The Keene State College women’s basketball team fell to the University of Rochester, 67-55, in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Sandi Purcell led the Owls with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Stephanie D’Annolfo had her eighth double-double of the season with 24 points and 16 rebounds, which tied her career-high. She also had four assists and three blocks. Amanda Petrow added six points and 11 rebounds.

The Owls came out of the first quarter strong with a 5-0 lead, 5:02 remaining on the clock off a three from Purcell and a basket from Petrow. Rochester responded with a 10-5 lead after they converted a three-point play with just three minutes left on the clock. In the remaining 1:35, Lydia Vital grabbed the rebound and ran the ball down the court, sending the ball to Emily McPadden and sank a three to tie the game at 10.

The Owls hit the first basket of the second quarter. D’Annolfo’s layup made it a one-point game. Rochester converted two free throws for a three-point lead, but D’Annolfo added one more for the Owls. The Yellowjackets scored six unanswered points to gain a 21-14 lead with five minutes to go before the half. Keene State had two free throws to cut the lead to five. Purcell hit a three from beyond the arc to bring the Owls within two. Rochester continued to extend their lead to six, before the Owls could score back-to-back layups, making it 25-23. The Yellowjackets ended the half with a jumper to make it 27-23, Rochester,

D’Annolfo sank two free throws to shorten the gap to two in the beginning of the third. Rochester responded quickly with a 9-0 run. Purcell stopped the run with a three, but the Yellowjackets were able to maintain their lead as the Owls went into the final quarter 49-38, Rochester. Rochester kept sending the ball to the basket as they hit two, extending their lead to 15. A layup from Petrow, a three from Purcell and a layup from D’Annolfo brought the Owls within eight, but they would not come any closer. Rochester extended their lead in the final minutes. The Owls fell 67-55.

The Keene State women’s basketball team finished out their historic season 21-8, all while caputuring their first ever Little East Conference title.

